TRENTON — The first in a state series of animated educational videos on the voting and election process became available Monday.

The introductory videos provide an overview of the entire series covering topics such as voter registration, the three ways to vote in New Jersey, tabulation of votes and election certification.

“It is extremely important to build trust in the election process and remove any mystery for citizens who want to better understand how the system works,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, whose animated avatar appears in the introductory video.

The videos range in length from 90 seconds to three minutes and can be found on the New Jersey Division of Elections website vote.nj.gov and the Division of Elections’ social media feeds.

Assistant Secretary of State Lauren Zyriek Enriquez has led the effort to develop the series as part of the Election Division’s focus on voter education.

“As voters continued to be exposed to and even targeted by incorrect election information, it is vital that election officials communicate the facts about how our elections work,” said Zyriek Enriquez. “This video series will share everything New Jersey voters need to know to trust and participate in our elections.”

For full details on the June 6 primary election, visit vote.nj.gov, contact local election officials or call the Voter Information and Assistance Line at 877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).