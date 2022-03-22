Testa co-sponsors bill to amend diversity education in New Jersey schools

TRENTON — State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has co-sponsored a bill he says would reaffirm parental rights and amend current law to prevent schools from teaching some concepts related to what Republicans are calling critical race theory.

The bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic, would also prevent schools from teaching various other controversial topics to students younger than high school age.

The bill is in response to legislation that was signed into law in March 2021 that required school districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion in grades kindergarten through 12 as part of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. The bill states that schools must highlight and promote diversity — including economic, gender and sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, disabilities and religious tolerance. The schools must also “examine the impact that unconscious bias and economic disparities have at both an individual level and on society as a whole.”

“The term ‘unconscious bias’ is one of the key tenets of CRT. They are intent on teaching students that they are racists even if they don’t mean to be, and they are teaching this to kids as young as kindergarten age,” Pennachio said in a statement. “The moral and sexual upbringing of young children is the responsibility of mothers and fathers."

Testa said the original legislation was “an out-of-control attempt to unnecessarily introduce sexuality into our kindergarten and elementary school children."

“We trust parents to know what is best for their kids in this area and believe that they should have the final say, not the woke crowd who want to insert their progressive agendas into our classrooms,” Testa said.

Pennacchio and Testa’s bill would return the focus on these issues to higher grades, they say. Pennacchio and Testa also introduced legislation in November that would prohibit teaching critical race theory in public schools and bar public school teachers from engaging in perceived political, ideological or religious advocacy in the classroom.

