The Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights went into effect, in part, on Sunday, and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has launched a multilingual website to highlight it at nj.gov/labor/tempworkers.

Signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in February, the law significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary laborers, allowing for greater oversight of temporary help service firms and third-party clients by the state Labor Department and the Department of Law and Public Safety's Division of Consumer Affairs.

As of May 7, temporary help service firms must provide an “Assignment Notification” form to a temporary laborer giving specific information about the job they are dispatched to for a third-party client. The website includes a copy of that form.

It also includes resources for employers and employees on what the law entails and how to comply. There is also information on wage and hour laws, misclassification, earned sick leave and more, according to the Labor Department.

Among other things, the notification must include a description of the work to be performed, the wages that are being offered to the worker, the terms of transportation offered and notice of their right to earned sick leave.

Failing to provide the notification can result in a civil penalty of between $500 and $1,000 per violation.

Other notifications required involve changes in the schedule, shift or work location, requested confirmation for seeking work, and a statement informing of a strike, lockout or other labor dispute at a place of work and the temporary laborer’s right to refuse the assignment because of the labor dispute.

The remainder of the law's provisions go into effect Aug. 5, according to NJDOL.

Temporary laborers also may not be retaliated against by a current or former employer for filing a complaint, cooperating with an investigation or telling others about their rights. Employer retaliation may result in administrative penalties of up to $250 for the first violation and up to $500 for subsequent violations, NJDOL said.

On Aug. 5, additional provisions will go into effect related to record keeping, transportation to a worksite, wages, itemized pay statements, work verification forms and private right of action.

If a temporary worker feels their rights under the law have been violated, complaints can be filed online, by mail or via fax through NJDOL’s Wage and Hour Division.