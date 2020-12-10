Sweeney sponsors job protection bill for state college employees

Senate President Steve Sweeney on Thursday sponsored legislation intended to provide job protections for state college employees covered by existing collective bargaining agreements.
The bill was approved by the Senate Higher Education Committee by a 5-0 vote.
According to a news release from New Jersey Senate Democrats, bill S-2932 would prohibit state colleges and universities from entering into subcontracting agreements that may affect the employment of any workers in a bargaining unit during the term of a contract under any circumstances.
"This is a smart and responsible way to protect jobs and the rights of workers at state colleges and universities," Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said in a news release. "It will help control health care costs for educators and other workers at the same time it preserves the jobs at a very challenging time. They shouldn’t have their jobs outsourced when they are supposed to be protected by a contract."
