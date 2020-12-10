 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweeney sponsors job protection bill for state college employees
0 comments

Sweeney sponsors job protection bill for state college employees

{{featured_button_text}}
Stockton Phase II groundbreaking

Senate President Steve Sweeney addresses the crowd at the October groundbreaking of a new Stockton University building in Atlantic City that will feature apartment-style living quarters.

 Susan Allen / Stockton University

Senate President Steve Sweeney on Thursday sponsored legislation intended to provide job protections for state college employees covered by existing collective bargaining agreements.

The bill was approved by the Senate Higher Education Committee by a 5-0 vote.

According to a news release from New Jersey Senate Democrats, bill S-2932 would prohibit state colleges and universities from entering into subcontracting agreements that may affect the employment of any workers in a bargaining unit during the term of a contract under any circumstances.

"This is a smart and responsible way to protect jobs and the rights of workers at state colleges and universities," Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said in a news release. "It will help control health care costs for educators and other workers at the same time it preserves the jobs at a very challenging time. They shouldn’t have their jobs outsourced when they are supposed to be protected by a contract."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News