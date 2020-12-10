Sweeney sponsors job protection bill for state college employees

According to a news release from New Jersey Senate Democrats, bill S-2932 would prohibit state colleges and universities from entering into subcontracting agreements that may affect the employment of any workers in a bargaining unit during the term of a contract under any circumstances.

"This is a smart and responsible way to protect jobs and the rights of workers at state colleges and universities," Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said in a news release. "It will help control health care costs for educators and other workers at the same time it preserves the jobs at a very challenging time. They shouldn’t have their jobs outsourced when they are supposed to be protected by a contract."