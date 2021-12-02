Supporters demand hearing for NJ Reproductive Freedom Act

For example, Froonjian said, the Reproductive Freedom Act would also bolster the ability to secure a late-term abortion, allow medical professionals other than doctors to provide them in some cases, require insurance companies to cover them without co-pays and establish that the fetus has no rights independent of the mother.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Even if you are completely pro-choice, from a business perspective you might ... be philosophically opposed to that,” Froonjian said. “It’s not an easy, clear-cut proposal that would easily pass.”

New Jersey case law goes beyond Roe v. Wade in offering protections to women seeking abortion in New Jersey, Vitale said, and he wants to be sure that more inclusive language is in the bill without going too far.

For example, New Jersey case law prohibits requiring parental notification for minors obtaining abortions, he said. And there are protections for late-term abortions when the women’s life is in danger or the fetus has died in the womb.

The Legislature meets for the last time before the holiday break for a voting session Dec. 22, Vitale said, and then again for voting sessions in early January. So if the language is right there is still time to pass something this session.