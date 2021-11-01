State officials brace New Jersey residents for Election Day, vaccine for 5 to 11-year olds

State officials are bracing New Jersey residents for two important events Tuesday — Election Day, and the impending approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for young children.
The Centers for Disease Control is expected to grant final approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday for children ages 5 to 11, state officials said.
On the eve of his reelection bid, Gov. Phil Murphy reviewed procedures for in-person voting during a news conference Monday. He also praised the state’s inaugural in-person, early-voting period, which lasted from Oct. 23 through Sunday.
According to Secretary of State Tahesha Way, preliminary records indicated there were about 207,000 people who cast ballots statewide via in-person early voting, and almost 500,000 people who have already voted by mail.
“This year was the first time New Jersey held in-person early voting, and we’re glad that New Jersey voters have more options than ever to participate in our democracy,” Way said.
Way suggested voters who are headed to the polls Tuesday check on vote.nj.gov for the location of their polling place. New Jersey polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Way advised voters who requested a mail-in-ballot not send their ballots by mail, but instead deposit their ballot in one of their county’s ballot drop boxes or to their county board of election by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If voters who requested a mail-in ballot lost theirs, they can fill out a provisional ballot at their in-person polling place.
Murphy was questioned about the relatively low turnout for in-person early voting, and whether it was worth the cost to the state — which was in the tens of millions of dollars.
The governor responded that he was satisfied with the turnout, saying that New Jersey voters were still developing “muscle memory” for the process.
“Remember, we have no muscle memory in the state doing this. We’ve never done this before, so we always knew this was going to be the beginning of a journey,” Murphy said. “This is absolutely the right step to take and I’m incredibly happy we’ve taken it.”
Murphy also noted that much of the costs associated with in-person voting were fixed, one-time cost that the state would be able to amortize the cost over time.
He also noted that between early in-person voting and vote-by-mail, there were about 700,000 early votes cast in New Jersey, something he called a “big step in the right direction in terms of democracy.”
Way said the success of the early-in-person voting program should be gauged by how it empowers voters.
“Success is really affording voters all options to participate in democracy,” Way said.
Way added that she believed participation in in-person early voting may increase in a similar way to how voting by mail has gradually increased.
At the Monday press briefing, New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli endorsed the use of the shots for children ages 5 to 11 as safe and effective. She cited a study involving 3,100 children, in which the vaccine was shown to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19, and no participant developed serious side effects.
She said a new vaccination campaign in children ages 5 to 11 would better protect young children from the threat of COVID-19, and better fortify the entire community from coronavirus infection.
“While case rates are declining across the state and the nation, younger children are now the predominant positive cases, not only in our nation, but in New Jersey as well,” Persichilli said.
Persichilli said inoculating children from 5 to 11 would also better ensure that schools could avoid coronavirus shutdowns and remain open. She said the state was working with dozens of schools to host school-sponsored vaccination events.
She said vaccine doses for children 5 to 11 are a third of the size of Pfizer doses for older recipients, and will be available in every county in the state.
The vaccine for younger children is coming at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the decline statewide and across the country — but still higher than they were earlier this summer.
There were 686 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and six newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths — adding to the state total of over 1 million cases and 25,000 deaths.
The COVID-19 test-positivity rate was 3.61% statewide and 4.53% in South Jersey, with a transmission rate of 0.96. A transmission rate less than one implies that viral spread is decelerating in the state, although Murphy said that the 0.96 rate given today did mark an increase.
Even with the numbers of cases and deaths moving downward, Murphy urged New Jersey residents to approach the pandemic with caution, especially as the holiday season approaches. He encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated to better keep themselves safe in advance of family gatherings.
“To the point on holidays, [the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11] is coming at exactly the right time,” Murphy said. “Getting our kids under the age of 12 fully vaxed up just before Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, et cetera, is good timing.”
Murphy also announced that Monday was the beginning of the open enrollment period in the New Jersey health insurance marketplace under the federal Affordable Care Act, and lasts through January 2022. The COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period, which is running concurrently and offers plans with an earlier effective date, lasts through December 2021.
