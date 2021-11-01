State officials brace New Jersey residents for Election Day, vaccine for 5 to 11-year olds

Murphy was questioned about the relatively low turnout for in-person early voting, and whether it was worth the cost to the state — which was in the tens of millions of dollars.

The governor responded that he was satisfied with the turnout, saying that New Jersey voters were still developing “muscle memory” for the process.

“Remember, we have no muscle memory in the state doing this. We’ve never done this before, so we always knew this was going to be the beginning of a journey,” Murphy said. “This is absolutely the right step to take and I’m incredibly happy we’ve taken it.”

Murphy also noted that much of the costs associated with in-person voting were fixed, one-time cost that the state would be able to amortize the cost over time.

He also noted that between early in-person voting and vote-by-mail, there were about 700,000 early votes cast in New Jersey, something he called a “big step in the right direction in terms of democracy.”

Way said the success of the early-in-person voting program should be gauged by how it empowers voters.

“Success is really affording voters all options to participate in democracy,” Way said.