South Jersey mom and anti-vax activist directed part of the mob in breaching the Capitol

Federal authorities have charged more than 100 accused insurrectionists in the nearly two weeks since the riot, including five Pennsylvania residents, most of whom were turned in by friends or family members or implicated by photos and videos they posted online.

Hazelton was a prominent face for "Reopen New Jersey" rallies in the spring, particularly outside Atilis Gym, the Bellmawr, Camden County, facility that made national headlines in May for defying Gov. Phil Murphy's business closure orders. Hazelton stood outside the gym for days with supporters and led speeches about fighting a war for freedom.

"This war is just as important as our founding fathers," she said to a crowd at the time. "We are the militia. We are the founding fathers. We are America."

In late April, Hazelton organized a protest in Trenton demanding to "open New Jersey now," saying into a bullhorn: "We have the right not to be tested, not to be tracked, not to be vaxxed." She was then charged with committing an unauthorized act during a threat of emergency after organizing the demonstration, where few attendees wore masks or were socially distanced. She identified herself to the media and public as Ayla Wolf, though Trooper Alejandro Goez of the State Police confirmed that is Hazelton's alias.