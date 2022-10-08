Senate bill to cap nursing home rent rate leaves committee

A bill to cap rent at 4% for nursing homes operated at a leased property cleared the state Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee on Thursday.

The passage comes after the bill's Assembly version, A4336, was moved ahead by the Assembly Health Committee during its last meeting Sept. 15.

The bill intends to limit rent increases by owners renting land or property used as a nursing home. If it were to become law, rental increases over the 4% mark could be approved in New Jersey Superior Court, granted justifiable reasons are presented, such as more funds being needed to complete necessary renovations or repairs.

Without limiting increases, nursing homes could be forced to pay unnecessarily high rates that could complicate tenant care, Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, New Jersey’s long-term care ombudsman, said during the bill's Assembly Health Committee hearing.

With amendments, the bill passed the bipartisan Senate committee in a 6-1-1 vote. Sen. Ed Durr, R-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, was the only committee member to vote no.

Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, did not vote.

Sen. Fred Madden, D-Camden, Gloucester, said he favors the bill because owners, specifically private equity firms that invest in the properties, raise rent payments by unnecessary amounts. He said those costly raises strip money out of profits and care opportunities for nursing facilities.

"Quite frankly, that money is coming out of the pocket of the taxpayers," Madden said during the bill's hearing Thursday.

Madden said he supports moving the bill along, saying he'd be open to further amendments.

"To put the cap on it (rent), I think, is a great starting point, to be quite honest with you," said Madden, who is the committee's vice chairman. "The avenue for appeal is there."

Speakers during the bill's Assembly hearing said the 4% cap is baseless, not understanding how lawmakers came to that figure.

John Indyk, vice president of the Health Care Association of New Jersey, also said re-mandating cost reports at nursing homes would be the most appropriate course of action. Former Gov. Chris Christie deregulated them in 2015, he said.

By implementing cost reports, nursing home expenses are leveled against needed Medicare reimbursements, he said.

The New Jersey Legislature's website says the Assembly version has been given to the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee. That committee does not have upcoming meetings scheduled.