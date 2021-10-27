Republican Jack Ciattarelli is looking to become NJ governor by reaching moderates without losing the Trump base

"Survivors are not your props. We are not your political pawns. To use me as such, without my consent, is disrespecting survivors. It is disrespecting women," Brennan posted on Twitter. She asked the campaign to take down the ad. It stayed up.

Taxes and spending

One of two governor's races this year, New Jersey is often watched as a harbinger for broader political shifts: Chris Christie's victory in 2009 heralded the next year's Republican wave.

The numbers are getting harder for the GOP. Even Somerset County, the longtime Republican stronghold where Ciattarelli lives, went blue last year. At a fundraiser hosted for Ciattarelli in his hometown of Hillsborough last month, guests mingled on a manicured lawn, some lamenting the challenge for a politician like Ciattarelli. Most weren't talking about masks or voter fraud.

"I just want spending under control," said Paul O'Dwyer, 63, of Bridgeton. "Jack's a CPA, I'm a CPA."

Ashley Cockburn, 63, Ciattarelli's neighbor for more than two decades, said he's dismayed by what he sees as Murphy's unwillingness to address the state's high taxes.

"I love New Jersey, and I want to stay in New Jersey," he said. "This guy ran it into the ground. We need somebody with a plan."