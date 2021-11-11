 Skip to main content
Reports: Ciattarelli to concede governor race to Murphy on Friday
Reports: Ciattarelli to concede governor race to Murphy on Friday

Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli will conceded to Gov. Phil Murphy in New Jersey's governor's race Friday, according to Politico New Jersey and confirmed by NJ Advance Media and the New York Times.

Ciattarelli has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference at the Raritan Municipal Building in Somerset County, his hometown, to "address the people of New Jersey about his campaign," a news release from his campaign said.

The news conference comes nine days after Murphy was declared the winner by the Associated Press.

NJ Advance Media's two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ciatarelli will concede rather than seek a recount. 

According to the AP as of Thursday, Murphy leads Ciattarelli by nearly 74,000 votes — a difference of 2.9 percentage points — with 100% of voting precincts reported.

On Monday, Ciattarelli's campaign denied there was fraud in this year's election but the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount. That statement came after AP declared Murphy the winner.

Murphy is the first Democratic governor in New Jersey to win re-election in 44 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

