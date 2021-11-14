 Skip to main content
Redistricting hearing set for Tuesday at Stockton
Redistricting hearing set for Tuesday at Stockton

The state Legislative Apportionment Commission will hold a redistricting hearing Tuesday at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.

The hearing is schedule for noon, according to the commission. The in-person hearing is the second of five public hearings scheduled by the commission. The hearings are a mix of in-person and virtual hearings. Tuesday’s hearing can also be viewed via livestream at njleg.state.nj.us/.

The commission also has scheduled hearings for Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. (virtual hearing), Wednesday, Dec. 8 at noon (virtual hearing) and Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. (in-person at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton).

Redistricting, done every 10 years following a U.S. Census, changes boundaries for congressional and legislative districts. The purpose of redistricting is to ensure all state residents have equal representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, with a stated goal of fulfilling the principle of “one person – one vote.”

But the process is susceptible to fighting between parties over where the boundaries are drawn since they can affect each party’s or ethnic group’s ability to win elections.

The congressional map is due in January, but because of delays in getting Census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state delayed working on the map until after the Nov. 2 election. The delay in reconfiguring the map under a change in the state constitution was approved by voters in the November 2020 election. Current districts will remain until 2023.

Contact Nicholas Huba:

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

