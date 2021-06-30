Primary spending in governor's race fifth lowest in 20 years

New Jersey gubernatorial candidates spent $16.3 million on the June 8 primary election, the fifth lowest total in 20 years based on inflation-adjusted numbers, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

“Measured in today’s dollars, the 2021 primary pales by comparison to most recent gubernatorial primaries,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director.

Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, who had no primary opponent, and Republican businessman and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli each won their party's nomination and were the two biggest spenders.

Murphy spent $7.7 million to Ciattarelli's $7 million, according to ELEC, which bases its reports on candidates' required filings.

“Spending during years when incumbents are running for reelection, such as 2009, 2013 and 2021, typically tends to be smaller," Brindle said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+12 Polistina leads in Atlantic County state Senate race Republican Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, was leading conservative lawyer Seth Gro…

Those elections tend to draw fewer candidates, according to ELEC records. There were four Republican candidates vying to challenge Murphy, a Democrat, who like many incumbents had no primary opponents.