Primary spending in governor's race fifth lowest in 20 years

New Jersey gubernatorial candidates spent $16.3 million on the June 8 primary election, the fifth lowest total in 20 years based on inflation-adjusted numbers, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
“Measured in today’s dollars, the 2021 primary pales by comparison to most recent gubernatorial primaries,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director.
Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, who had no primary opponent, and Republican businessman and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli each won their party's nomination and were the two biggest spenders.
Murphy spent $7.7 million to Ciattarelli's $7 million, according to ELEC, which bases its reports on candidates' required filings.
“Spending during years when incumbents are running for reelection, such as 2009, 2013 and 2021, typically tends to be smaller," Brindle said.
Those elections tend to draw fewer candidates, according to ELEC records. There were four Republican candidates vying to challenge Murphy, a Democrat, who like many incumbents had no primary opponents.
By comparison, there were 11 primary candidates in 2017, when there was an open seat after Gov. Chris Christie's two terms ended and Murphy was first elected. That race, in which Murphy defeated former Lt. Gov. Kim Guagdano, was second most expensive in 20 years with $37.9 million spent in today's dollars ($34.5 million in 2017 dollars).
The most expensive primary was in 2005, when candidates spent $39.2 million in today's dollars ($28.5 million in 2005 dollars).
The lowest spending in a primary was in 2013, when Gov. Chris Christie successfully ran for his second term, with spending at $11.2 million in today's dollars ($9.7 million in 2013 dollars).
Even after adding independent spending by potential gubernatorial candidates and/or other independent spending, the 2021 primary was still low-spending, ELEC said, ranking fourth of six primaries held in the past 20 years.
Reports filed by gubernatorial candidates and independent committees are available at elec.state.nj.us.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
