Political Briefs: Support grows for banning smoking in Atlantic City casinos

TRENTON — Half of state senators and 43 of 80 Assembly members have signed on to sponsor bills to end legal smoking in casinos.

"We will keep this issue front and center over the summer and work to make sure it’s a top priority when legislators return to Trenton in September," said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. "Especially in light of the new reality that smoke-free casinos are performing better than their smoking counterparts, there’s no reason not to act."

The Casino Association of New Jersey has strongly opposed the bills, saying banning smoking would harm the industry and cost jobs.

A majority of South Jersey legislators, including the entire Atlantic City delegation, support the bills.

“We started this fight a year ago — Fourth of July marks one year since poisonous smoking came back to our workplaces," said Pete Nacarelli, co-leader of Casino Employees Against Smoking’s Effects. "We will continue fighting. ... Our health and our lives are on the line.”

The bills (S264/A2151) would close the casino smoking loophole and ban indoor smoking in casinos and simulcasting facilities.

Four more senators and six more Assembly members signed on Monday, according to CEASE and ANR.

Additional legislators have pledged to vote for the bills when they reach the floor in each chamber, the groups said.

While the casino workers union Unite Here Local 54 opposes the bills, other unions support them.

A new study released by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming earlier this month found that banning smoking no longer results in a loss of customers.

Van Drew bill would guarantee visitation rights to hospitalized: U.S. Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Andy Harris, R-Md., introduced the No Patient Left Alone Act on Thursday, Van Drew's office said.

The legislation would guarantee a hospital patient's right to receive visitors and require hospitals to honor this right as a condition of Medicare participation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how current federal law does not protect a hospital patient's right to have a loved one visit during their hospital stay," Van Drew said.

He said he was motivated to write the bill after meeting with a lifelong New Jersey resident, Stephanie Williamson, who was unable to be with her dying husband earlier this year because of hospital policy.

"Hospitals should not be allowed to restrict patients from seeing their loved ones in such a dire time," Van Drew said.

The No Patient Left Alone Act requires hospitals to have written visitation policies and to inform patients of their visitation rights.

Groups oppose bail system changes: Several social justice groups on Thursday wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy, urging him to conditionally veto A2426, a bill that will make it easier to detain people accused of certain firearm offenses.

The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, Fair Share Housing Center, NAACP New Jersey State Conference, and Salvation and Social Justice said in the letter that the bill weakens the Criminal Justice Reform Act, which eliminated bail for most offenses.

New Jersey law requires that a racial and ethnic impact statement is provided for criminal justice bills affecting pretrial detention before the Legislature votes on them, the groups said, but that has not happened for this bill.

As it stands now, it is unknown to what degree this legislation will disproportionately impact communities of color, according to the groups.

