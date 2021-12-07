Police at New Jersey capitol boost COVID rule enforcement

The newer security measures also come after Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said last week he was outraged by the Republicans' behavior and called it a “colossal” security failure.

There was still some confusion Monday, though.

Nedia Morsy, the organizing director for the immigrant advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey, was trying to enter the building after having already been inside. She was told by one trooper to go to one entrance only to be told when she arrived to try another.

She said she understood the need for COVID-19 safety but said she was unsure why such a “bottleneck" had materialized. She said the miscues ate up valuable time, as she was working with school-age children on advocating for legislation.

“We have a limited time to be here, a limited time to get out,” she said.

The Assembly Republican caucus posted photos of the new barriers on social media, eliciting a number of critical comments.

“In spite of the staff already proving vaccination or a negative test, the N.J. Statehouse has become a patrolled vaccine checkpoint after Thursday’s fight,” the GOP Assembly caucus said on Facebook.