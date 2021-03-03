Phil Murphy gave New Jersey progressives what he promised. Now they've got his back for reelection.

"The most urgent problem facing us is climate change, and we're still kind of nibbling around the edges," said Jeff Tittel, head of the state branch of the environmental activist group the Sierra Club. "We have to keep the pressure on him to get the major things accomplished."

A December deal on a state tax incentive bill to create about $15 billion in credits for businesses drew outrage from some Murphy supporters, particularly those who cheered the governor's earlier attacks on the program.

Murphy has said the new bill imposes much-needed regulations on a program that became a lightning rod for accusations of corruption and that it will boost small businesses. But progressives saw the deal as Murphy shoring up crucial support from state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and his powerful ally, the South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross. A Murphy-appointed task force had previously investigated whether companies with ties to Norcross abused the program to win overly generous tax breaks. The companies denied wrongdoing, and Norcross has said the credits helped revitalize cities like Camden.

"People were looking for (Murphy) to maintain a tough stand against party politics," said Kate Delany, president of the South Jersey Progressive Democrats. "There's some disappointment."