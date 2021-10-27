Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could be available next week for children 5-11 in New Jersey

Murphy said New Jersey is up to 6,030,075 fully vaccinated residents.

In other news, starting Monday, the state Department of Human Services will increase reimbursement rates for child care providers who serve children through the state’s Child Care Assistance Program by an average of 25%, for a total investment of $83 million, Murphy said.

“Yes, a discussion of reimbursement sounds a little bureaucratic and wonky, but it’s a direct impact, not just on the affordability of child care but on the ability of child care providers to attract and retain the caring individuals they need," he said. “As we’ve said many times here, access to affordable child care is a critical part of our overall economic recovery from the pandemic as more and more parents get back to work, especially moms — and even more specially single moms — who we know are nearly always the first ones to leave the work force when child care is hard to come by.”

Murphy, who is up for reelection Tuesday against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, said he voted early Saturday and called it the “best voting experience of my entire voting life.”