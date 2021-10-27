Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could be available next week for children 5-11 in New Jersey

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccinations may soon be available for 5- to 11-year-olds, and New Jersey could begin administering them as early as next week.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli talked Wednesday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus media briefing in Trenton about the process of rolling out vaccinations to children.
Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine will be a two-dose regimen, but a lower dose at 10 micrograms, about one-third of the dose for teens and adults, she said. They also will be packaged in a different color than the regular doses, so those who administer the vaccines can differentiate between the two.
Persichilli also said they want to provide outlets for parents to take their children to get vaccinated, hoping to have school-based clinics.
“Additionally, we want to make sure any large site has a pediatric section that is welcoming to parents and kids, so that children do not have to be afraid to get their immunizations in a large area,” she said.
Persichilli added these vaccines could be ready to go as early as next week depending on when federal officials recommend guidance.
A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, but the Pfizer shot still must be approved by the full FDA.
Murphy said New Jersey is up to 6,030,075 fully vaccinated residents.
In other news, starting Monday, the state Department of Human Services will increase reimbursement rates for child care providers who serve children through the state’s Child Care Assistance Program by an average of 25%, for a total investment of $83 million, Murphy said.
“Yes, a discussion of reimbursement sounds a little bureaucratic and wonky, but it’s a direct impact, not just on the affordability of child care but on the ability of child care providers to attract and retain the caring individuals they need," he said. “As we’ve said many times here, access to affordable child care is a critical part of our overall economic recovery from the pandemic as more and more parents get back to work, especially moms — and even more specially single moms — who we know are nearly always the first ones to leave the work force when child care is hard to come by.”
Murphy, who is up for reelection Tuesday against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, said he voted early Saturday and called it the “best voting experience of my entire voting life.”
“This is the right step and a step in the right direction,” Murphy said. “A lot of states, we were just talking about this, are closing down democracy and making it harder to vote. We’re making it easier to vote. And I’m glad to be on that list, which unfortunately is not as long a list as it should be.”
He alluded to the early voting process being brand new as a reason why turnout was on the lower side, according to reports.
Early voting runs through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.
