'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible,' 'unforgiveable' — Murphy attacks lawmakers over Statehouse incident

Troopers stood guard at entrances around the Statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no State Police presence is typically present. Troopers routed visitors — even those with Statehouse badges who work in the complex — to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening. Later Monday, they put up large orange barriers and new signs saying certain entrances were for lawmakers only, or lawmakers and staff only.

The newer security measures also come after Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said last week he was outraged by the Republicans' behavior and called it a “colossal” security failure.

“We take the security of that Statehouse seriously, and we will certainly continue to do so,” State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said before Murphy dismissed follow-up questions in regard to the Statehouse incident.

Also on Wednesday, Murphy commented on a Pfizer study saying the booster dose of its COVID vaccine is effective against the omicron variant, saying the delta variant remains “overwhelmingly” the variant of concern in New Jersey.