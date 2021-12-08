'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible,' 'unforgivable' — Murphy attacks lawmakers over Statehouse incident

State Police came under fire last week for not asking lawmakers entering the Statehouse for a legislation meeting to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
On Wednesday during his regular COVID media briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy addressed questions regarding the incident, calling the actions of a few lawmakers “outrageous,” “irresponsible” and “unforgiveable.”
Republican Assembly members defied the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test and attempted to gain access to the Assembly chamber last Thursday.
After initially being blocked from entering, State Police stood down and permitted the lawmakers to enter without proof of vaccination.
Murphy, on Wednesday, expressed anger over the events.
“The big story from last week is not about security but the idiocy of these ringleaders who are putting their fellow members’ health and the families of those fellow members at risk,” Murphy said. “This is not about freedom or civil rights. It’s about their willingness to volitionally run the risk of infecting innocent, law-abiding folks who have done the right thing during this pandemic.”
This week, State Police stepped up enforcement of the requirement that Statehouse visitors show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.
Troopers stood guard at entrances around the Statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no State Police presence is typically present. Troopers routed visitors — even those with Statehouse badges who work in the complex — to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening. Later Monday, they put up large orange barriers and new signs saying certain entrances were for lawmakers only, or lawmakers and staff only.
The newer security measures also come after Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said last week he was outraged by the Republicans’ behavior and called it a “colossal” security failure.
“We take the security of that Statehouse seriously, and we will certainly continue to do so,” State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said before Murphy dismissed follow-up questions in regard to the Statehouse incident.
Also on Wednesday, Murphy commented on a Pfizer study saying the booster dose of its COVID vaccine is effective against the omicron variant, saying the delta variant remains “overwhelmingly” the variant of concern in New Jersey.
“We do know its transmissibility, we do know its virulence and we do know the vaccines are highly effective against it,” Murphy said of the delta variant.
Murphy also ordered flags remain lowered until sunset Thursday in honor of late U.S. Sen. and presidential candidate Bob Dole.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
