 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible,' 'unforgivable' — Murphy attacks lawmakers over Statehouse incident
4 comments
top story

'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible,' 'unforgivable' — Murphy attacks lawmakers over Statehouse incident

{{featured_button_text}}

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard tw…

State Police came under fire last week for not asking lawmakers entering the Statehouse for a legislation meeting to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Wednesday during his regular COVID media briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy addressed questions regarding the incident, calling the actions of a few lawmakers “outrageous,” “irresponsible” and “unforgiveable.”

Republican Assembly members defied the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test and attempted to gain access to the Assembly chamber last Thursday.

After initially being blocked from entering, State Police stood down and permitted the lawmakers to enter without proof of vaccination.

Murphy, on Wednesday, expressed anger over the events.

“The big story from last week is not about security but the idiocy of these ringleaders who are putting their fellow members’ health and the families of those fellow members at risk,” Murphy said. “This is not about freedom or civil rights. It’s about their willingness to volitionally run the risk of infecting innocent, law-abiding folks who have done the right thing during this pandemic.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week, State Police stepped up enforcement of the requirement that Statehouse visitors show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Troopers stood guard at entrances around the Statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no State Police presence is typically present. Troopers routed visitors — even those with Statehouse badges who work in the complex — to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening. Later Monday, they put up large orange barriers and new signs saying certain entrances were for lawmakers only, or lawmakers and staff only.

The newer security measures also come after Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said last week he was outraged by the Republicans’ behavior and called it a “colossal” security failure.

“We take the security of that Statehouse seriously, and we will certainly continue to do so,” State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said before Murphy dismissed follow-up questions in regard to the Statehouse incident.

Also on Wednesday, Murphy commented on a Pfizer study saying the booster dose of its COVID vaccine is effective against the omicron variant, saying the delta variant remains “overwhelmingly” the variant of concern in New Jersey.

“We do know its transmissibility, we do know its virulence and we do know the vaccines are highly effective against it,” Murphy said of the delta variant.

Murphy also ordered flags remain lowered until sunset Thursday in honor of late U.S. Sen. and presidential candidate Bob Dole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gov. Phil Murphy

Murphy

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

4 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News