NJDOE allocates $18 million for special education for disabled students

Nearly $18 million will be allocated to reimburse school districts for additional special education services provided to students who were impacted by COVID-19 school disruptions but would have aged out of public school, Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education said Friday.

Legislation signed by Murphy in June 2021 requires districts to offer up to one year of additional special education for impacted students in the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, if it is determined that the student needs such services.

The DOE has so far approved reimbursement applications for 221 students in 78 districts. The $18 million allocated Friday reimburses districts for the full costs of the first year of the three-year implementation of the program. Reimbursements will continue to be issued over the next two years.

"Ensuring a high-quality education for all New Jersey students is critical, especially those who have struggled during the pandemic,” Murphy said in a news release. “This initiative aims to be responsive to students with disabilities who need additional time in school to provide the skills they need to be successful upon graduating. We will continue to engage in comprehensive outreach efforts to ensure that we reach all students who are in need of these services."

