NJ summer camps to open this year

New Jersey's day and sleepaway camps will be open this summer.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order allowing the camps to operate this coming season. They also were allowed to open last summer as the state began relaxing restrictions after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids," Murphy said during the state's COVID-19 briefing in Trenton. "The guidance of the Department (of Health) includes many of the protocols that allowed our day camps to operate last summer, especially for indoor masking and daily health screenings."

Unvaccinated overnight campers must be tested for the coronavirus before the camp begins and within the first few days of camp, Murphy said. The new guidance also will allow for day trips and other off-camp activities.

The state reported 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 869,343. There were also 35 new deaths for a total of 22,884 and 2,625 probable deaths.

Additionally, the rate of transmission has dropped to an average of 0.80 people infected by each infectious person. A rate under 1 indicates the spread of the disease is slowing.