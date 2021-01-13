NJ seniors, high-risk residents may begin vaccinations Thursday

New Jersey residents 65 and older may begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The governor also said people between the ages of 16 and 64 may get vaccinated if they have a medical condition deemed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to increase the risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

“Over the last several months, our administration has built the infrastructure and laid the groundwork to support New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccination demand,” Murphy said during a media briefing. “Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are ready to begin ramping up our vaccination efforts exponentially and are confident in our ability to provide every willing New Jersey resident with a vaccine when it is available and they are eligible.”

According to Murphy, the decision was based largely on the “anticipation of increased deliveries of vaccines as the federal government will no longer be holding back doses.”

“We are confident in taking these steps,” he added.

