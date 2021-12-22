NJ selects new congressional district map drawn by Democrats

The 5th District, where Democrat Josh Gottheimer unseated a Republican incumbent in 2016, no longer has Warren County towns but added a few in Bergen County, the state's biggest county where Democrats have performed well recently.

Wallace said he used a handful of criteria to guide his decision, including that boundaries should be geographically whole where possible, and that political subdivisions by town should be maintained. He also said to conform with the federal Voting Rights Act, the map must have sufficient numbers of “majority minority” districts — or places where nonwhite voters are in the majority — and that competitive districts should be favored.

“In the end I decided to vote for the Democratic map simply because the last redistricting map was drawn by Republicans,” he said.

Steinhardt said after the meeting that Wallace amounted to a 7th Democratic member instead of a true independent.

Wallace was selected as the 13th member of the committee by the state Supreme Court under the constitution after the two parties failed to reach a consensus on the tie-breaking member. His name was put forward by Democrats. Republicans had submitted their own candidate for consideration.