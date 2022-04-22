NJ police union urges members to refrain from pot; lawmaker says rules are confusing and 'reckless'

TRENTON — Recreational marijuana use by New Jersey police officers will likely be problematic for officers and the agencies that manage them, said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

"If the very people who enforce our laws in New Jersey are concerned about the many legal ramifications for recreational pot use by their members, it should give us all pause," Testa said in response to a recent Politico story about a memo written by the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association warning members against off-duty recreational cannabis use.

Recreational marijuana sales in the state began Thursday, with hundreds forming lines at dispensaries statewide.

But questions remain as to how off-duty police officers should use the drug if they'd like.

Testa on Thursday criticized Gov. Phil Murphy for the confusion, saying the governor signed a law that doesn't take into account larger considerations, including federal rules about drug use.

"This reckless and short-sighted law, and Phil Murphy’s continuing ignorance about how our federal system of government works, will likely cause an unsuspecting citizen to suffer real and long-lasting legal consequences," Testa said in a statement. "Federal law precludes a user of marijuana from owning a gun. That is something that the legalization proponents likely never considered."

While announcing an additional class of state troopers for Fiscal Year 2023, Murphy, in response a reporter's question, said he would be open to a "legislative fix" on the matter. But he reminded the public that any law enforcement employee who comes to work impaired by alcohol or drugs would be be dealt with "aggressively."

"That has been the case always, and it will continue to be the case," Murphy said.

New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in November 2020, leading to Thursday, when 13 dispensaries began selling legal cannabis.

State Attorney General Matt Platkin issued a memo giving off-duty officers clearance to use recreational marijuana. They can't, however, engage in illegal purchase of the drug, the memo said.

But state PBA President Pat Colligan warned members against using the drug at all in his own memo, insisting there were “too many unanswered questions from the state regarding the use of recreational cannabis by off-duty officers that could result in negative consequences."

"If I was an active-duty officer that’s going to be in a patrol car the next day or in a prison cellblock in a day or two, I would ask you to please wait," Colligan told Politico. "We’re not really taking a hard yes or no position. We’re just saying we don’t want anyone to be the test case.

"This is really murky ground. Let’s be careful about it."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.