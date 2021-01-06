NJ police and firefighters to begin receiving vaccinations Thursday, Murphy says

Police and fire professionals in the state will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations effective Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The first responders were originally in phase 1B, but the state has prioritized them based on regular potential exposure to the coronavirus.

"These are folks who have been just as much in harm's way and on the front lines as many of our health care workers," Murphy said, "and they often have been called upon for emergency medical support. And, I might add also, they've been the ones who have had to deal with the knuckleheads."

The state has so far vaccinated 135,606 of the 650,000 people included in phase one of its vaccination strategy. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state will continue to move through phases should the need arise. She added the state has enough doses to begin offering them to 1B groups.

“We are able to open up vaccination to them based on the available supply,” Persichilli said.

Persichilli has previously said the state is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the adult population, or 4.7 million people, within six months.

More than 450,000 people have signed up so far on the state's new vaccine pre-registration site, Murphy said Wednesday.