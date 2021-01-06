 Skip to main content
NJ police and firefighters to begin receiving vaccinations Thursday, Murphy says
NJ police and firefighters to begin receiving vaccinations Thursday, Murphy says

COVID-19, recreational marijuana top New Jersey’s stories

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the coronavirus at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Chris Pedota / The Record via AP

Police and fire professionals in the state will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations effective Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The first responders were originally in phase 1B, but the state has prioritized them based on regular potential exposure to the coronavirus.

"These are folks who have been just as much in harm's way and on the front lines as many of our health care workers," Murphy said, "and they often have been called upon for emergency medical support. And, I might add also, they've been the ones who have had to deal with the knuckleheads."

The state has so far vaccinated 135,606 of the 650,000 people included in phase one of its vaccination strategy. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state will continue to move through phases should the need arise. She added the state has enough doses to begin offering them to 1B groups.

“We are able to open up vaccination to them based on the available supply,” Persichilli said.

Persichilli has previously said the state is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the adult population, or 4.7 million people, within six months.

More than 450,000 people have signed up so far on the state's new vaccine pre-registration site, Murphy said Wednesday.

"It is not necessary to vaccinate all individuals in one phase before initiating the next phase," Persichilli said. "The phases may in fact overlap. The movement between phases will be very fluid."

For the week of Jan. 3, the state received a shipment of 108,625 doses, Persichilli said.

The governor also announced that the "mega" vaccination sites at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County will open Friday morning. Dates for the others — including the Atlantic City Convention Center — have not been announced.

"Our top priority remains vaccinating New Jerseyans in the 1A category — which includes our frontline health care workers and residents and staff at our long-term care centers," Murphy said.

Murphy on Wednesday announced an additional 5,028 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 504,647. He also reported 104 new deaths for a statewide total of 17,464.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

