NJ landlords soon won't be able to automatically deny potential renters with criminal records

New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday voted to limit landlords' use of criminal background checks, making the Garden State Legislature the first to approve statewide legislation to prevent property owners from automatically rejecting potential tenants with criminal records.

Arrests, convictions and incarceration, which disproportionately touch the lives of Black and Hispanic people in the United States, can prevent renters from finding housing years or decades later. Cities such as Newark, Seattle and Washington have laws similar to the one New Jersey passed.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Phil Murphy, who has said he will sign it.

The measure would prevent landlords from considering most types of criminal histories until after they make a conditional offer of housing. One exception is lifelong inclusion on a sex-offender registry. Landlords won't be able to consider sealed or expunged records, juvenile records or charges that did not result in conviction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

N.J. bill would help people with criminal records find housing A New Jersey single father of two convicted of drug offenses has been sober for almost two y…

After making a conditional offer, property owners can consider certain convictions for crimes such as murder, aggravated sexual assault and arson. The severity of other crimes determines how far back a landlord can look. If landlords rescind an offer after seeing someone's criminal record, they need to justify that choice.