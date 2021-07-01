NJ hospitals can now build housing for those experiencing homelessness, connecting need to services

Hospitals are increasingly turning to housing as a way to combat the high costs of treating individuals who suffer chronic homelessness," said state Sen. Bob Smith, a co-sponsor.

"We hold ourselves to a high standard in helping the most vulnerable populations in the state," he said in a statement. "This law will ensure our homeless population has a safe place to turn to after they receive treatment, without depleting hospital resources that could go towards helping other patients."

Before the pandemic, an estimated 8,864 people were experiencing homelessness in the state, including those in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens and living on the streets, according to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness. Among those, a total of 1,462 people were identified as chronically homeless in 2019.

Racial disparities were evident, the group said, particularly for people who identified as Black or African American. They make up 13% of the state population, but 24% of those living in poverty, and 49% of those counted as homeless.

Having a home makes it easier for health providers and patients to ensure continued follow-up care, and for the provision of additional, healthful services including nutrition, life skills and job training.

"Giving homeless people access to housing and comprehensive social support in order to improve their overall health really works," said Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson. "Helping people in our communities avoid the harsh and dangerous conditions they would otherwise face without a home is the compassionate and logical thing to do."