NJ Assembly passes bill to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences on nonviolent offenses

Before Monday's vote, Chiaravalloti told the Assembly: "Nationally, there has been a bipartisan movement to eliminate mandatory minimums because they simply do not work. They have not proven to be a deterrent. And they disproportionately impact communities of color."

The bill, "if signed by Gov. Murphy, will serve as a national model for justice," he said.

Assemblyman John DiMaio, a Warren County Republican, opposed the bill because it applied to the crime of official misconduct, saying, "I just do not understand where the social-justice issue comes in with elected people or public officials who are paid, who should be held to a higher standard."

Richard McGrath, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats, said official misconduct was included in the bill as "part of the broader reform effort intended to bring greater fairness to the criminal justice system."

He said mandatory minimum sentences were "ineffective and unfair, especially for nonviolent offenses" and that judges should be afforded greater discretion.

Advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, the state Public Defender Office and New Jersey Together, a nonpartisan coalition of religious congregations, have pushed for the elimination of mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent offenses.