New Jersey's Republican candidate for governor is keeping his distance from Trump

Jack Ciattarelli doesn't want to talk about Donald Trump.

The former New Jersey state lawmaker wants to win the GOP nomination to run against Gov. Phil Murphy in November. And many Republicans are tying themselves to Trump and the former president's brand of politics.

But this is New Jersey, a deeply Democratic state that last year rejected Trump by about 16 percentage points. So Ciattarelli, who represented Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset counties in the Assembly from 2011 to 2018, is sticking to a campaign focused on taxes, the state's finances and Murphy's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's one thing that all 1.4 million Republicans in New Jersey can agree on, and it's that Phil Murphy shouldn't have a second term," Ciattarelli, 59, said in an interview. "I wouldn't be surprised if Phil Murphy tries to make this election about Trump, but I'm not going to let that happen."

Trump is still a powerful force in the GOP, with lawmakers in states including Pennsylvania maintaining allegiance to him — and to the Republican voters who overwhelmingly support him. But many Republicans agree that's a losing strategy in New Jersey. And Ciattarelli believes people will focus their attention on local politics as Trump recedes from the public eye.