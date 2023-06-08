New Jerseyans should limit their time outdoors as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the Northeast over the next few days, state officials said Thursday.

Canadian officials reported 400 separate fires have destroyed about 10 million acres of wildland, believing that number to potentially reach 12 million in the coming days.

"The scale of this is extraordinary," Gov. Phil Murphy said during a news conference.

The highest concentrations of smoke are expected to dissipate "over the next several days," Murphy said.

Thursday's news conference was similar to ones held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials suggested residents take pandemic-type precautions to safeguard their health, such as staying indoors and wearing masks while in public.

Seniors and people with health ailments that leave them vulnerable should take precautions, state Health Commissioner Dr. Judith Persichilli said.

"For everyone, and especially our children, outdoor activities should be minimized and athletic or physical education stopped until air quality improves," Persichilli said.

The smoky sky was harmful enough for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to declare a Code Red for poor air quality through Thursday night.

State offices closed early Wednesday as conditions worsened. They reopened about 10 a.m. Thursday.

An upper-level low-pressure system that has been nearly stationary near Maine for days initially blew the smoke toward New Jersey, but then also recirculated the hazy air in a loop back to the Garden State.

Smoke from the north gave South Jersey on Thursday an orange-tinted haze that hid the sun.

"What we have seen is unprecedented," Murphy said. "The widespread nature and uncommonly high levels of fine particulate concentrations reaching the unhealthy category is of a historic magnitude."

To help protect Americans from the smoggy air, President Joe Biden directed the U.S. to deploy "all available federal firefighting assets" to help Canada battle the blazes, according to a statement from the White House.

The state was also making medical masks available. State Police on Thursday delivered the masks to NJ Transit staff at "multiple high-volume locations," including the Atlantic City Rail Terminal, Murphy said.

State officials urged school administrations to keep their children inside. Because they breathe more air relative to their size, children are one of the most at-risk groups, Persichili said.

State health and environmental officials were coordinating a response with education leaders, forming advisories to school districts on how best to guard students' health, Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan said.

"Yesterday, we shared information with school districts about current conditions and expert guidance, detailing how to address and respond to poor air quality," Allen-McMillan said.

Murphy used the lingering wildfire conditions to emphasize the importance of addressing climate change, a focal point of his tenure in the Governor's Office.

"That disturbing orange haze in the sky, that smell of smoke and that burning in our throats, those are a clear warning that the status quo cannot continue," Murphy said. "It only hardens our resolve to aggressively pursue the bold action our climate reality demands."

