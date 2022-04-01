New Jersey state bird jokingly changed through executive order

TRENTON — Even Gov. Phil Murphy couldn't resist making an April Fools' gag Friday, when he announced an executive order making the middle finger the state's new official bird.
Murphy, or someone handling his Twitter account, broke the news Friday afternoon, posting the fake order's readout along with the middle-finger emoji.
The order said the state bird needed to be changed from the American goldfinch because "it is important for State symbols to represent New Jersey's culture and values."
Murphy remained quarantined Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. He had no public appearances planned Saturday.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.