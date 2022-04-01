 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey state bird jokingly changed through executive order

New Jersey Property Taxes

FILE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to reporters during a briefing in Trenton, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022. New Jersey residents getting property tax relief would nearly quadruple to almost 2 million people under a plan Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled Thursday, March 3, 2022.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

TRENTON — Even Gov. Phil Murphy couldn't resist making an April Fools' gag Friday, when he announced an executive order making the middle finger the state's new official bird.

Murphy, or someone handling his Twitter account, broke the news Friday afternoon, posting the fake order's readout along with the middle-finger emoji.

The order said the state bird needed to be changed from the American goldfinch because "it is important for State symbols to represent New Jersey's culture and values."

Murphy remained quarantined Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. He had no public appearances planned Saturday.

