New Jersey Sen. Cardinale dies

State Sen. Gerald Cardinale, who represented New Jersey's 39th Legislative District, has died at 86, according to a news release from the state Legislature.
Cardinale, a Republican, was the second-longest serving senator in New Jersey history, the release said. He'd served his district, which includes parts of Bergen and Passaic counties, for 42 years.
Gov. Phil Murphy called Cardinale "a true public servant."
"Senator Cardinale’s 54-year record of public service to the state of New Jersey speaks to the level of trust his constituents placed in him," Murphy said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues in the Legislature."
All flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday in Cardinale's memory, Murphy said.
“Gerry, the dean of our caucus, was a trusted voice in the Senate for nearly four decades," Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. said in a statement. "Generations of Republicans and Democrats who served alongside him in the Legislature were guided by his sage advice. We are all better legislators for having served with him."
Born in New York City in 1934, Cardinale received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from St. John’s University and earned a DDS from New York University College of Dentistry in 1959, according to the release. He served as mayor of Demarest, Bergen County, from 1975–79 and spent one term in the state Assembly from 1980–81.
