 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey Sen. Cardinale dies
0 comments
top story

New Jersey Sen. Cardinale dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

State Sen. Gerald Cardinale, who represented New Jersey's 39th Legislative District, has died at 86, according to a news release from the state Legislature.

Cardinale, a Republican, was the second-longest serving senator in New Jersey history, the release said. He'd served his district, which includes parts of Bergen and Passaic counties, for 42 years.

Gov. Phil Murphy called Cardinale "a true public servant."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Senator Cardinale’s 54-year record of public service to the state of New Jersey speaks to the level of trust his constituents placed in him," Murphy said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues in the Legislature."

All flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday in Cardinale's memory, Murphy said.

“Gerry, the dean of our caucus, was a trusted voice in the Senate for nearly four decades," Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. said in a statement. "Generations of Republicans and Democrats who served alongside him in the Legislature were guided by his sage advice. We are all better legislators for having served with him."

Born in New York City in 1934, Cardinale received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from St. John’s University and earned a DDS from New York University College of Dentistry in 1959, according to the release. He served as mayor of Demarest, Bergen County, from 1975–79 and spent one term in the state Assembly from 1980–81.

He is survived by his wife, Carole, and five children, according to the release.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News