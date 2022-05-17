New Jersey pondering options amid new COVID-19 surge, Murphy says

TRENTON — New Jersey's COVID-19 caseloads are rising again, but local officials aren't worried as the busy tourism season approaches.

Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged the latest surge while visiting Hackensack, Bergen County, on Monday and said state officials are considering appropriate options.

"We have moved as a state ... throughout the entire pandemic," Murphy said in response to a reporter's question about rising case counts in New Jersey and New York. "So we're looking at what options we need to take."

Local officials said the area's current cases are mild, and reinstituting of mandates, such as masking and social distancing, is not yet necessary.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli suggests the latest spike in COVID cases will peak in one to two weeks and could be especially lethal for those reluctant to get vaccinated, Murphy said.

The state reported nearly 3,600 new cases Tuesday after the state passed 2 million total cases Monday. The rate of transmission is 1.27, meaning each infected person is likely to infect more than one additional person, according to New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard.

The state also reported 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, as well as seven hospital-reported deaths, according to the dashboard.

Since 2020, 30,513 New Jerseyans have died from the virus, according to the dashboard.

"God willing, this wave will peak sooner than later," Murphy said.

Murphy's comments also follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending mask wearing in most South Jersey counties.

Atlantic, Ocean and Cape May counties are now listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC's website, meaning people in those counties should consider wearing a mask in public spaces like a grocery store or school.

The uptick in cases is likely being caused by the omicron variant, which fueled winter's surge, as well as the "stealth variant" of omicron, Cape May County Public Health Coordinator Kevin Thomas said.

Cape May County's current seven-day average stands at 49 cases, Thomas said, but that growth hasn't spurred a large rise in hospitalizations.

Hospitals statewide are treating more COVID-positive patients in the past few weeks. Monday's data shows 829 patients in hospitals statewide, up from 653 in the previous week. Monday's numbers also show 36 of those patients on ventilators.

Deaths tied to the virus haven't been reported in Cape May County since late April, so most people testing positive for the coronavirus aren't becoming severely ill, Thomas said.

That should entice people to continue trusting in the available COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

"You're going to get a little cold, a little sick, but it's going to keep you out of the hospital," Thomas said.

Atlantic County is seeing a similar rise in cases, but most have been mild enough for people to recover at home instead of in a hospital bed, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday on behalf of the county Division of Public Health.

"The upcoming Memorial Day holiday, like other holidays, can be a concern because of the tendency by some to relax precautions," Gilmore said.

Some may be concerned about the rise in cases as thousands visit the Jersey Shore later this month for the unofficial start of summer. But overall, the public shouldn't be worried that tourists will fuel a widescale outbreak at the shore, Thomas said.

Unless hospitals become overrun with patients, especially those needing drastic measures to treat them, New Jersey shouldn't see mask or social distancing provisions return, Thomas said.

"In order for them (state) to take precautions, there'd have to be something huge going on, as far as death rates," Thomas said.

Like Thomas, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said Tuesday that while there has been an increase in cases, he has not seen a proportional increase in hospitalizations from the virus. Anecdotally, he said, people he knows who have tested positive for COVID-19 have had a far less severe illness than was seen in 2020 and 2021.

“We know so much more about the virus now. We have the vaccine, boosters and much more effective treatments,” he said.

He described the pandemic as a severe health emergency, citing the death of more than 1 million Americans from the disease, but he does not expect to see most people returning to masking in public.

“Sure, there’s a possibility. With this governor, there’s always a possibility,” said Donohue, a Republican. Murphy is a Democrat.

“It’s going to be hard to put it back in place the way it was,” Donohue said of the mask mandate.

With expectations high for the shore's summer economy, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron does not expect rising COVID-19 rates to derail that.

“I don’t think it’s going to keep people away,” Byron said Tuesday.

He said people will wear masks on the Boardwalk or other public spaces if they feel concerned about transmission.

“Now, I think COVID is becoming almost like the flu,” Byron said. Some people will likely get annual vaccine boosters, he said. “It’s just going to be a way of life.”

