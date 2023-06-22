Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday to allow offshore wind projects approved before July 1, 2019, to keep federal tax benefits established after the projects were approved in New Jersey.

Ørsted's Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind farm is the only one that was approved early enough to qualify.

The bill was sent to the Assembly Budget Committee.

The measure, A5651, says it is intended to help the projects move forward in the wake of supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising interest rates.

It allows projects approved prior to July 1, 2019, to keep "a federal tax credit, subsidy, grant, or other funding source that was established or increased after a qualified offshore wind project’s approval and, therefore, was not previously identified in the project’s awarded solicitation agreement."

They are primarily tax benefits established by the federal Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2022, the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and Section 41 of the federal Internal Revenue Code of 1986, according to the bill.