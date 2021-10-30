New Jersey hasn't reelected a Democratic governor in 44 years. Gov. Phil Murphy says he'll break the curse.

Last year Julie Roginsky, a former senior adviser and strategist, said Murphy's 2017 campaign was toxic for women. She was among several women who accused Murphy and campaign officials of not responding adequately to harassment complaints; some said they faced retaliation.

The governor has said he acted on the complaints he knew of, and he apologized to those he "failed." His 2021 campaign hired a human relations firm to oversee the office culture and train staff.

"I'd put the protections in that workplace up against any workplace in America," Murphy said in a recent interview.

Murphy also signed bills to improve the government's handling of sexual assault claims. State Sen. Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, the majority leader who in 2019 led a committee to address the "climate of misogyny" in state politics, said Murphy deserved credit for that. But in the early days of the scandal, she felt some members of the governor's team seemed more concerned with protecting one another than with addressing the root problems. It bothers her that some of those people remain in Murphy's inner circle today, she said.

"Sometimes people who are friends and allies fail, and they have to be replaced," she said. "But sometimes that's not what happens."