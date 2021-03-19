New Jersey extends state income tax deadline due to pandemic

TRENTON — The due date for state income tax filings has been extended to mid-May, state officials said Friday.

The decision to push the due date from April 15 to May 17 comes after the IRS similarly extended the due date for federal income tax filings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Darryl Isherwood, a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy, said in a news release.

“As we continue the arduous job of emerging from this pandemic, we are extending this relief to taxpayers in what we know is a very difficult time,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our hope is that the extension gives taxpayers with difficult circumstances, including filings made more complicated by various relief programs and employment changes, the extra time they may need.”

This is the second year in a row the deadline has been extended due to COVID-19. In 2020, it was moved to July 15.

The extension applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax.

First-quarter 2021 individual estimated tax payments are not included in the extension and will still be due April 15.

