 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey COVID-19 public health emergency to end Monday

  • 0
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to reporters during a briefing in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Murphy announced plans Monday to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools a month from now because of the rapid easing of the omicron surge, calling the move "a huge step back to normalcy for our kids."

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

TRENTON — New Jersey's public health emergency for COVID-19, declared in January, will end Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during his final pandemic briefing.

The end of the public health emergency will come the same day the state's in-school mask mandate is lifted, allowing nearly 9 million New Jersey residents to begin enjoying the sense of normalcy they've been craving for nearly two years.

The state will retain its ability to put similar measures in place should they be needed in the future to address the pandemic, including moving federal funding, Murphy said.

"Given the enormous progress we have made, the time when large-scale mitigation measures were necessary has passed and, hopefully, will never return," the governor said. 

Murphy compared the move to that of former Gov. Chris Christie after Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, which allowed the state to receive and move funds for relief. That emergency move is still in place nearly a decade later, Murphy said.

People are also reading…

As of Friday, New Jersey's COVID-19 rate of transmission continued to be under 1.0, at 0.77, an indication that the coronavirus' spread continues to remain low enough that it isn't spreading rapidly.

New Jersey has also fully vaccinated nearly 78% of those eligible. Boosters continue to lag, at nearly 54%, but Murphy said he and his team are pleased that more third-dose shots are being administered than when they were first available to the public.

Murphy said New Jersey can "move to the next phase" of the coronavirus pandemic. 

More than 30,000 Garden State residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While officials pointed toward progress in mitigation of the virus, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said New Jersey will continue conducting COVID surveillance to locate outbreaks and find new variants within the state.

Continuing to manage COVID-19 will partly depend on the health care industry being able to stave off onerous strains on staff and capacity. Persichilli said even if breakthrough infections happen to fully vaccinated and boosted people, they're less likely to seek treatment from a hospital.

"If we can take care of people in their homes through primary care, and the health care system is not overburdened, we would not have to implement anything significant," Persichilli said.

While New Jersey is beginning to look at COVID-19 as endemic, experts and officials at the federal level have challenged states taking softer approaches to the virus, saying caseloads remain too high to consider the pandemic over, Persichilli said.

Federal health officials and experts have indicated COVID-19 will continue to be an infectious disease impacting the world in the immediate future, but many say questions remain as to how. Some health experts still say new variants could emerge that could force states to take up precautionary measures like masking again.

Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the state Communicable Disease Service, compared post-pandemic COVID to the weather, saying that while seasons may change, people retain their offseason attire in case of sudden bouts of hot or cold temperatures. Like the weather, people should remain prepared for future surges of the virus.

"The virus has not gone away," Lifshitz said. "We do need to learn to live with it."

+1 
Gov. Phil Murphy

Murphy

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

"The time when large-scale mitigation measures were necessary has passed and, hopefully, will never return."

Gov. Phil Murphy

Pull quote
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Worried volunteers prepare bomb shelters in Lviv

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News