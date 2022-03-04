New Jersey COVID-19 public health emergency to end Monday

TRENTON — New Jersey's public health emergency for COVID-19, declared in January, will end Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during his final pandemic briefing.

The end of the public health emergency will come the same day the state's in-school mask mandate is lifted, allowing nearly 9 million New Jersey residents to begin enjoying the sense of normalcy they've been craving for nearly two years.

The state will retain its ability to put similar measures in place should they be needed in the future to address the pandemic, including moving federal funding, Murphy said.

"Given the enormous progress we have made, the time when large-scale mitigation measures were necessary has passed and, hopefully, will never return," the governor said.

Murphy compared the move to that of former Gov. Chris Christie after Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, which allowed the state to receive and move funds for relief. That emergency move is still in place nearly a decade later, Murphy said.

As of Friday, New Jersey's COVID-19 rate of transmission continued to be under 1.0, at 0.77, an indication that the coronavirus' spread continues to remain low enough that it isn't spreading rapidly.

New Jersey has also fully vaccinated nearly 78% of those eligible. Boosters continue to lag, at nearly 54%, but Murphy said he and his team are pleased that more third-dose shots are being administered than when they were first available to the public.

Murphy said New Jersey can "move to the next phase" of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30,000 Garden State residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While officials pointed toward progress in mitigation of the virus, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said New Jersey will continue conducting COVID surveillance to locate outbreaks and find new variants within the state.

Continuing to manage COVID-19 will partly depend on the health care industry being able to stave off onerous strains on staff and capacity. Persichilli said even if breakthrough infections happen to fully vaccinated and boosted people, they're less likely to seek treatment from a hospital.

"If we can take care of people in their homes through primary care, and the health care system is not overburdened, we would not have to implement anything significant," Persichilli said.

While New Jersey is beginning to look at COVID-19 as endemic, experts and officials at the federal level have challenged states taking softer approaches to the virus, saying caseloads remain too high to consider the pandemic over, Persichilli said.

Federal health officials and experts have indicated COVID-19 will continue to be an infectious disease impacting the world in the immediate future, but many say questions remain as to how. Some health experts still say new variants could emerge that could force states to take up precautionary measures like masking again.

Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the state Communicable Disease Service, compared post-pandemic COVID to the weather, saying that while seasons may change, people retain their offseason attire in case of sudden bouts of hot or cold temperatures. Like the weather, people should remain prepared for future surges of the virus.

"The virus has not gone away," Lifshitz said. "We do need to learn to live with it."

