New Jersey courts to require vaccination or testing for staff, judges

New Jersey's court system on Friday announced it will require all staff and state court judges to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.
Support Local Journalism
Test results will have to be submitted weekly, and all vaccination and testing records will remain confidential, the judiciary said in a news release.
The court system joins a number of public and private entities that have announced vaccination requirements. On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey health care and long-term care workers would be required to get vaccinated or undergo regular coronavirus testing.
— Ahmad Austin
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.