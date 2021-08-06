 Skip to main content
New Jersey courts to require vaccination or testing for staff, judges
New Jersey courts to require vaccination or testing for staff, judges

New Jersey's court system on Friday announced it will require all staff and state court judges to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

Test results will have to be submitted weekly, and all vaccination and testing records will remain confidential, the judiciary said in a news release.

The court system joins a number of public and private entities that have announced vaccination requirements. On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey health care and long-term care workers would be required to get vaccinated or undergo regular coronavirus testing.

— Ahmad Austin

