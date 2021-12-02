Murphy supports comprehensive gun safety bill

Murphy recommits to reforms

Governor Murphy today recommitted to the following additional reforms:

Ensuring Firearms are Handled Safely

Requiring Firearm Safety Training: Would modernize firearm ID cards, as well as require completion of a firearm safety course to receive a permit to purchase a gun or receive a firearm ID card.

Mandating Safe Storage of Firearms: Gun owners would be required to store guns in a lockbox or gun safe.

Making New Jersey Safer

Banning .50 Caliber Firearms: Would revise the definition of "destructive device" under New Jersey law so that it includes weapons of .50 caliber or greater.

Closing Loophole for Importing Out-of-State Firearms: Would require firearm owners who move to New Jersey to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card (FPIC) and register their firearms within 30 days of residing in this State.

Giving Law Enforcement the Tools to Address Gun Violence

Establishing Electronic Ammunition Sales Recordkeeping: Would require manufacturers or dealers of handgun ammunition to keep a detailed electronic record of ammunition sales, and report ammunition sales to the State Police.

Promoting Microstamping Technology: Would require within a year that firearm manufacturers incorporate microstamping technology into new handguns sold in New Jersey, providing law enforcement with a tool to quickly link firearm cartridge casings found at the scene of a crime to a specific firearm, without having to recover the firearm itself.

Additional Actions

Regulating School Shooting Drills: New Jersey schools currently are required to conduct active shooter exercises but guidelines are not specific about how those drills should be conducted. The Governor proposes authorizing the Department of Education to establish trauma-informed and age-appropriate standards for lockdown drills.

Holding the Gun Industry Accountable: In New Jersey, almost 80% of guns used in crimes are originally purchased outside of the state. However, the gun industry has failed to take any steps to stem the flow of guns to the illegal market through gun shows, flea markets, straw purchasers, and theft. The Governor proposes amending the state’s public nuisance laws to prohibit the gun industry from endangering the safety or health of the public through its sale, manufacturing, importing, or marketing of guns.

— Via nj.gov