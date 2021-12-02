Murphy supports comprehensive gun safety bill

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged legislators to take action in the coming weeks and pass a comprehensive gun safety legislative package he initially proposed in April.
Among the measures are reforms that would ensure firearms are handled safely, provide additional tools to law enforcement and regulate school shooting drills.
If passed by the Legislature and signed into law, the measures would be the third wide-ranging gun safety package signed by Murphy.
“Over the past four years, New Jersey has become a national leader on gun safety,” Murphy said. “We must continue to build on that progress and make our state safer for the over 9 million people who call New Jersey home. Today, I am proud to further commit to this goal, and I hope to work with my legislative partners to take this step by the end of this legislative session.”
Republican state Sens. Steve Oroho and Mike Testa argued New Jersey’s firearms laws are already among the strictest in the United States.
“Gov. Murphy continues to disregard the Constitutional rights of legal gun owners,” said Oroho, R-Sussex, Warren, Morris. “The governor’s rush to push through his anti-gun agenda in the lame duck session is a political ploy to curry favor with his progressive base. It’s a direct attack on responsible, registered firearms owners, sportsmen and their constitutional rights.”
Oroho added that “responsible gun owners are not, and never have been the problem in this or any other state.” Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called Murphy “the softest governor on crime that we have ever had.”
“Clearly, the timing is intended to further tighten gun restrictions on law-abiding residents as quickly as possible, giving opponents little to no time to be heard,” said Testa. “There are dozens of bills awaiting action in both houses of the Legislature that would do more to fight crime and make New Jersey communities safer for everyone. This isn’t about public safety. It’s about his ultimate goal of taking guns away from the very residents who follow our laws.”
Murphy has taken many steps to combat gun violence. New Jersey has established a “red flag” law for gun violence protective orders, criminalized firearms trafficking, strengthened background checks, reduced maximum capacity of ammunition magazines and banned “ghost guns.” It also has established the Rutgers Gun Violence Research Center to identify evidenced-based solutions to gun violence, and established a partnership with New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to share crime gun data between law enforcement agencies.
“Essential training, better tracking of firearms and ammunition, safer storage and stronger policy to stem the flow of out-of-state guns into New Jersey are how we keep our communities safe,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, who was with Murphy during Thursday’s announcement. “Our children deserve nothing less than to feel safe at school, and our residents to grocery shop, worship and go about their day with peace of mind.”
