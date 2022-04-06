Murphy starts second term with positive approval rating, poll says

Gov. Phil Murphy's policies may not be addressing all taxpayers' needs, but he has regained a positive approval rating in the first three months of his second term, a new poll has found.

The Monmouth University poll says 55% of New Jersey adults approve of Murphy's overall job performance, compared with 35% who disapprove. Among registered voters, Murphy has a 57% approval rating, a bump from 52% near last November's election, in which Murphy narrowly defeated Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Murphy began his second term in January.

When the coronavirus began spreading in New Jersey in 2020, Murphy had a comfortable 70% approval rating, according to the poll.

Poll figures also show Murphy remains favorable with Democrats, at 86%, while 51% of independents and 17% of Republicans find his governorship worthwhile. Those figures are similar to the partisan divide in public opinion one year ago, Monmouth University said.

“Murphy got a bit of a scare from voters who took part in last year’s election, but he appears to have recovered a bit, as far as all his constituents are concerned,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

Murphy's critics say his policies fall short of helping property taxpayers and the general middle class. The governor, in this year's State of the State address, said he would prioritize finding relief from New Jersey property taxes, which are some of the nation's highest.

“Property taxes are a perennial issue in New Jersey politics, and they played a role in nearly upending Murphy’s reelection bid," Murray said. "His budget proposal puts an emphasis on this issue. We’ll have to see if it pays dividends in the future."

While most New Jerseyans polled say they are pleased with Murphy's job performance, most say he would not be suitable for the Oval Office.

Murphy has previously said he's not considering a run for president.

A majority polled (56%) say Murphy is not fit for the presidency, compared with 33% who say he is. Monmouth said the statistic is not a "ringing endorsement" but better than presidential ratings by New Jerseyans for former Gov. Chris Christie, Murphy's Republican predecessor.

In 2015, more than two-thirds of his then-constituents said Christie would not be good in the White House, Monmouth said.

Christie ran for president in 2016 but failed to earn enough support for the nomination, which was captured by now-former President Donald Trump.

