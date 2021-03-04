Murphy signs extension to utility shutoff moratorium

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order extending the moratorium preventing the shutoff of utilities for state residents through at least June 30.

The moratorium applies to all public and private gas, electric and water utilities. The current moratorium was set to expire March 15.

"Despite the fact that we now see the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are still reeling from the economic impacts of the virus," Murphy said in a news release. "This extension, along with our prior extension, is the right thing to do to help New Jerseyans who are struggling to make ends meet."

The extension also applies to cable and telecommunications providers, the release said. Under the moratorium, these providers are prohibited from disconnecting internet service in households that have one or more school-age children that may be using the services for educational purposes. Providers must also restore internet service if a household experiences a change of circumstances where children must use the internet for school.

