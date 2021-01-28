 Skip to main content
Murphy signs executive order on health care affordability
Murphy signs executive order on health care affordability

MURPHYCOVID0529E

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks about his recent executive orders during a May 29 news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Thomas P. Costello

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at combating the rising costs of health care.

Executive Order No. 217 directs the Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency to "convene an Interagency Health Care Affordability Workgroup to identify opportunities administration-wide and across the public and private sectors to advance shared goals of improved health care affordability, accessibility and transparency," the governor said in a news release.

Additionally, the order directs the state Department of Banking and Insurance to develop plans to implement cost growth benchmarks and health insurance affordability standards to "ensure increased oversight and accountability in our health care system and to support efforts to stem the tide of rising health care costs," Murphy said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout in its wake have laid bare socioeconomic disparities and underscored the importance of more equitable, affordable access to health care services, coverage and prescription medicines," Murphy said. "Despite the progress we’ve made, health care costs continue to be a challenge for New Jersey residents, employers and the state. Throughout this past year, our health care workforce has come together selflessly in service to our residents. The time is now to build on this collective spirit to more fully transform our health care system to make it more equitable, accessible and affordable."

The order took effect immediately.

