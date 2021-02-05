Murphy signs bill allowing outdoor dining extensions

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed into law a bill expanding restaurants', bars', distilleries' and breweries' use of outdoor spaces or public sidewalks as extensions of their business premises.
The bipartisan legislation passed the Democrat-led Legislature last month with no opposition.
It extends the effective period of permits issued under a Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control special ruling made last summer that allowed licensees to expand the premises where they can serve alcoholic beverages to include outdoor spaces.
"As we weather the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually trying to find new and innovative ways to aid our state’s business community while not sacrificing our public health," Murphy said during a livestream. "This bill will give our restaurants more certainty for the future so they can once again lean into the outdoor expansions we allowed this past summer to help recoup losses and strengthen their businesses and the jobs they support."
Restaurants will now be able to maintain the permit through Nov. 30, 2022, or the date at which indoor dining returns to full capacity at restaurants, whichever comes later.
The bill was sponsored by Sens. Paul Sarlo, Vin Gopal, Nellie Pou and Nilsa Cruz-Perez, and Assembly members Roy Freiman, Vince Mazzeo (D-Atlantic), Anthony Verrelli and Eric Houghtaling. Murphy signed the bill during a virtual conference with Sarlo, Gopal, Pou, New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association Chairwoman Marilyn Schlossbach and Restaurant & Hospitality Association President Marilou Halvorsen.
"Moving operations outdoors has been a lifeline for businesses to stay afloat amid COVID-19,” Freiman, Mazzeo, Verrelli and Houghtaling said in a joint statement. “From outdoor dining in parking lots to shopping under canopies, businesses have found creative ways to serve their patrons during this public health crisis. While the struggles of restaurants and retailers have been largely documented, commercial farms and farmers markets have also suffered as a result of the coronavirus. All have needed to adapt and rise to this unprecedented challenge. This new law protects public health and enables local businesses' and municipalities' flexibility, while at the same time helps our economy continue to recover. By working together, we were able to find a helpful solution to a problem that was originally perceived to be insurmountable."
The law also allows the ABC to create a seasonal farm market permit to allow a holder of a limited brewery license, restricted brewery license, craft distillery license, plenary winery license, farm winery license, or cidery and meadery license to sell any of the licensee’s products in original containers at a seasonal farm market for off-premises consumption.
Business owners looking to use the space may file an application with their municipal zoning officer that includes a plan, sketch, picture or drawing that depicts the design, dimensional boundaries and placement of tents, canopies, umbrellas, tables, chairs and other fixtures of the outdoor spaces; and a plan for the control of litter, the removal and storage of garbage, and the cleaning of fixtures and grounds.
The new law comes the same day Murphy expanded indoor dining capacity. It rose to 35% for restaurants and bars, up from 25%. The governor said declining hospital admission rates from the coronavirus led to his decision to increase capacity.
But he has also been under pressure from political rivals calling for the reopening of businesses, which have been hurt under the governor's executive orders limiting capacity.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
