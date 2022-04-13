Murphy: Second COVID-19 booster not yet required for health care, high-risk workers

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday clarified in an executive order that workers at health care and congregate settings do not need a second COVID-19 booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated on the job.

“Even though it is not required, I encourage New Jerseyans, who the CDC has advised would benefit from their second booster, to roll up their sleeves and give themselves an added dose of defense against COVID-19," Murphy said in a statement. “The numbers here in New Jersey and from around the nation are clear — getting boosted is directly linked to less-severe COVID-19 symptoms and illness and far lower rates of hospitalization and death. Our steadfast vaccination efforts have effectively lowered the risk we face in New Jersey, and as we navigate the path to normalcy, we must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”

A covered worker is considered “up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations” if they have received either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and a first booster shot, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Murphy said.

Murphy and his wife, Tammy, received their second booster shots Tuesday. Both have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the governor receiving a positive test in late March, causing his team to cancel public appearances.

Earlier this year, Murphy signed an executive order mandating health care workers provide proof of their updated vaccination status.

Through the order, Murphy set deadlines for employees in health care and high-risk congregate settings to receive their first vaccine doses earlier this year.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.