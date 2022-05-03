Murphy: Roe v. Wade being overturned won't hinder New Jersey abortion access

LAMBERTVILLE — If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a leaked draft opinion suggests, the decision would not affect New Jersey since state law safeguards abortion rights, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Murphy, a Democrat, made his remarks Tuesday morning after a Politico story reported that a draft Supreme Court opinion leaked ahead of the court's final ruling indicated it would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling that has preserved women's right to have an abortion.

On Monday night, Murphy called the draft opinion, which could change before its release, a “truly dark day in America,” but assured New Jersey residents their access to safe and legal abortions would not be impacted.

"This (abortion access) remains fully intact because here, in New Jersey, instead of hoping for the best, we prepared ourselves for the worst," Murphy said during a visit to Lambertville, Mercer County, to announce new flood protection measures.

Earlier this year, Murphy signed the state's Reproductive Freedom Act into law, following it clearing both the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate. The act preserves a woman's right to decide when and whether to bear children, along with access to contraception other reproductive health care for completing a pregnancy, Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, who sponsored the legislation, has said.

The leaked draft shows the justices ruling in favor of overturning the landmark law.

Some Republican-led states have enacted anti-abortion laws, and more could ban them if the ruling is released.

New Jersey is one of 16 states with laws in place that would keep in place legal protections for women seeking abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights think tank.

"It was as clear then as it is now that this court, stacked with Trump appointees, could not be trusted to protect women’s reproductive rights," Murphy said of the 6-3 conservative court.

Murphy reinforced that he'll remain pro-choice, and that New Jersey will take any measure needed to ensure the ruling being overturned won't trickle down from the court to the Garden State.

"Throughout my governorship, I have fought for a single, basic principle: This must be a decision made between a woman and her doctor, period," Murphy said.

U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, did not discuss the impact on abortion rights but instead expressed anger about the way the news was leaked before the court's decision was final. He said Tuesday that had never before happened in a Supreme Court decision.

"The Supreme Court was created to be an independent, autonomous body to uphold the founding principles of our great nation," Van Drew said. "This leak is inexcusable and undermines the sovereignty of our nation's highest court."

He said there should be legal consequences for the source of the opinion.

"Whoever leaked this draft opinion must be held accountable to the extent the law allows," Van Drew said. "This is a clear effort to inflict public backlash of a Supreme Court decision to intimidate the Justices to reverse their position. Our founding fathers made clear that the Supreme Court was to act independently, absent any political influence and absent any public influence."

President Joe Biden, a Democrat like Murphy, said Tuesday that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the court not overturn Roe.

Murphy echoed the president's sentiment.

"We must ensure that every American woman has the freedom that every New Jersey woman has," Murphy said.

