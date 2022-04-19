Murphy renews push for lawmakers to pass laws in gun-safety package

PATERSON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday again pledged his support for gun safety in New Jersey, calling on state lawmakers to pass a comprehensive legislative package introduced last April.

“The bills that I introduced one year ago are basic measures that will keep guns out of the wrong hands, help law enforcement apprehend the perpetrators of gun violence, and hold the gun industry accountable for its deceptive and dangerous practices,” Murphy said in a statement. “I hope to work with my legislative partners to continue making New Jersey a national leader in gun safety and prevent the meaningless violence and loss of life that results from the gun violence epidemic.”

Murphy revitalized his push for tougher gun-control laws in the state in a speech at Saint Luke Baptist Church in Paterson. He appeared alongside state and federal lawmakers, some of whom have joined in the governor's call for enhanced gun-safety measures.

If passed by the Senate and Assembly and signed by Murphy, it would be the third wide-ranging gun safety package signed by the governor since he began his tenure, Murphy's office said Tuesday.

Murphy's package would require gun owners who recently relocated to New Jersey to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card and register their weapons within 60 days of moving to the state. Nearly 80% of guns used in crimes in New Jersey are purchased in another state, Murphy's office said.

Additionally, Murphy's package would require that a person be 21 years old to acquire a firearms purchaser identification card for buying shotguns and rifles.

“With the surge in gun violence there are steps we should take to keep our communities safe and protect residents from senseless gun crimes,” said Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, who sponsors some laws in Murphy's package. “There are also actions we can take that will help prevent the tragedies of accidental shootings and gun suicides. The secured storage of firearms is one of the most effective ways of preventing gun deaths, requiring those who move to New Jersey to abide by our gun laws is a matter of common sense, and increasing the age to 21 to purchase shotguns and rifles will make life be safer for young people.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-9th, said this year should be the year to act, given a rise in violent crimes involving firearms. He said he's worked toward making communities safer, bringing federal dollars from Washington to Paterson to support law enforcement.

“I joined our governor in Paterson today because cities in North Jersey want comprehensive gun safety reform," Pascrell said in a statement Tuesday. "Our neighbors are tired of living in fear. They are tired of thoughts and prayers. They want action."

Murphy's fresh call for action was made a week after a shooting on a Brooklyn subway left almost a dozen riders injured.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.