Murphy quarantining after family member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy is voluntarily quarantining after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna, it was revealed through contact tracing that Murphy did not qualify as an exposed close contact, but he has canceled all of his in-person events for the time being. Murphy received a test earlier today and it came back negative, the statement said.
A state COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. has been pushed back to 3 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. It can viewed on the governor's Facebook page.
"From the beginning, the Governor has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19," Gunaratna said. "Today's exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
