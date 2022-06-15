Murphy promises billions in property tax relief

In a year when American households continue to battle rising inflation, New Jersey will provide millions of households with property tax relief, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

By expanding the state's ANCHOR Property Tax Program, $2 billion will be sent to nearly 2 million New Jersey households, a move that will lessen the burden local property taxes place on homeowners and renters, Murphy said during a news conference in South Brunswick.

The governor has said he would devote his second term in office to providing economic relief for New Jerseyans while being pressured by lawmakers to do so.

"This is, without a doubt, the state of opportunity," Murphy said in remarks announcing the expansion in Middlesex County. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone willing to roll up their sleeves and work hard isn't just going to be able to get ahead in New Jersey, but will set their roots here."

Murphy credited New Jersey's widening economy and growing revenue for allowing lawmakers to take the step.

More than 2 million households, including renters, will benefit from $2 billion in direct property tax relief rendered from the expansion, Murphy said. About 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief.

Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation. The central bank is considered likely to raise its benchmark short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, far larger than the typical quarter-point increase. It will also likely forecast additional large rate hikes through the end of the year. A flurry of large Fed rate hikes will heighten borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, likely leading to an economic slowdown and raising the risk of a recession.

Additionally, more than 290,000 households with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 will receive $1,000 in relief, Murphy said.

New through ANCHOR is the ability for renters to receive direct relief.

ANCHOR replaces the Homestead Rebate Program, which made renters ineligible for relief. Through the new program, which is part of Murphy's proposed budget, more than 900,000 renters with incomes up to $150,000 would receive $450, helping offset rent increases caused by increasing property taxes, Murphy's office said following the announcement.

Like Homestead, homeowners and renters will need to apply for the ANCHOR program, said Danielle Currie, press secretary at the Office of the State Treasurer.

Murphy’s earlier proposal had a $900 million price tag for the state budget, compared with $2 billion for the plan announced Wednesday. It also boosts how much aid residents will get from up to $700 previously to up to $1,500.

The state Legislature still must approve the budget, and has until the end of the month to do so.

When will construction start on the Royal Farms in Absecon? ABSECON — With public doubts stirring about a new Royal Farms coming to the city, an update …

The average New Jersey property tax bill was about $9,300 in 2021. ANCHOR’s direct property tax relief rebates could offset more than 16% of the average property tax bill in the state for some homeowners.

A middle-class family getting $1,500 in direct relief would see their property tax bill reduced to $7,800, the lowest in a decade, Murphy's office said.

“With $1,500 and $1,000 in direct property tax rebates for homeowners and $450 for renters, more than 2 million New Jerseyans will see money back in their pockets — relief they will be able to count on into the future and relief that builds on the existing 14 tax cuts enacted since 2018, which together affirm our commitment to position all of New Jersey as a more affordable place to live," Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said in a statement.

While many lauded the news, Republicans insisted expanding the ANCHOR program is insufficient for the majority of New Jersey's homeowners and renters.

Republicans' proposed "Give It Back" rebates would provide $4.5 billion in immediate relief to 4 million New Jerseyans, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said following the announcement, calling the move "underwhelming."

“The ‘Give It Back’ rebates proposed by Senate Republicans would provide double the relief and help twice as many people," Testa, who is a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. "This is likely a sign that Democrats are more focused on divvying up billions of pork in the budget than providing New Jersey families with real tax relief this year."

Pleasantville moves to revoke sewer concession deal, but challenges could lie ahead PLEASANTVILLE — Attempts to back out of a controversial concession of the city sewer system …

Murphy and other lawmakers noted the move's importance as record inflation continues sapping money from American families. Costs of necessities and rent have increased 8.6% year over year, according to May's inflation report.

In a bid to counter that, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its largest interest rate hike since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.