Murphy increases wedding reception capacity to 35%

The months-long issue of COVID-19 vaccine supply failing to meet demand may take a major step forward by April, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

During a state coronavirus briefing, the governor said all three vaccines approved for use in the United States will greatly increase their respective shipment sizes in just a few weeks.

“I think if you get to the last week of March, first week of April,” Murphy said, “I believe the supplies, not just (Johnson & Johnson), but Pfizer and Moderna, are going to — I’m going to use the word ‘explode.’ We will be in a dramatically, quantumly different place.”

The first J&J vaccine, which requires only one shot, is expected to be administered Friday, the governor said. After that, no further shipments would come for at least the next two weeks. He didn’t specify why.

The governor also began the briefing by mentioning that Thursday will be exactly one year since the state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, and that Wednesday’s briefing was the 170th since then. He acknowledged the progress the state has made in taking measures to deal with the virus.

