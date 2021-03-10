Murphy increases indoor capacity for businesses, nonreligious events

"We believe when all factors are weighed we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our health care system," Murphy said. "Unlike some states which are frankly prioritizing flat-out politics over public health — Texas and Mississippi come to mind — our mask mandate remains in effect and will continue to be enforced."

Although 50% is helpful, Lauryn Freedman, general manager of Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate, said the restaurant still hopes to use outdoor seating this coming summer.

In summer 2020, the city of Margate closed a portion of Essex Avenue, so Bocca could put tables in the street.

“We want to do the outside tent but, it’s up to the city because it’s their property,” she said.

She said outdoor dining would still be beneficial because even at 50% capacity, the restaurant is still losing revenue.

“I think this summer is going to be better than 2020,” she said. “People are getting vaccinated and the virus is less of a concern, but I don’t see the governor allowing restaurants to operate at 100% before the end of summer.”