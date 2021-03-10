Murphy increases indoor capacity for businesses, nonreligious events

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is increasing capacity at restaurants, gyms and other business to 50%.
Murphy announced the increases during his Wednesday coronavirus media briefing.
"I am pleased to announce that effective next Friday, March 19, the indoor capacities for our restaurants, recreational and amusement businesses, gyms and fitness clubs and personal care businesses will increase to 50%," Murphy said.
Additionally, Murphy announced that indoor and outdoor capacity for nonreligious events would increase.
"Effective next Friday, we are announcing to changes to our general gathering limits," Murphy said.
Outdoor events that aren't religious will have a limit of 50 people, up from 25, Murphy said.
Positive trends in hospitalizations and daily cases are driving the state's decisions, Murphy said.
"We feel confident in these steps given the data we’ve been seeing over the past five weeks since the last time we expanded," Murphy said. "For example, on Feb. 5 ... our hospitals were treating just under 2,900 patients. That number has come down by 1,000 and has been consistent since then. In fact our hospitalizations have been below 1,000 for the past 12 days."
Murphy emphasized that although capacity has increased, the state's mask mandate will continue to be enforced.
"We believe when all factors are weighed we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our health care system," Murphy said. "Unlike some states which are frankly prioritizing flat-out politics over public health — Texas and Mississippi come to mind — our mask mandate remains in effect and will continue to be enforced."
Although 50% is helpful, Lauryn Freedman, general manager of Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate, said the restaurant still hopes to use outdoor seating this coming summer.
In summer 2020, the city of Margate closed a portion of Essex Avenue, so Bocca could put tables in the street.
“We want to do the outside tent but, it’s up to the city because it’s their property,” she said.
She said outdoor dining would still be beneficial because even at 50% capacity, the restaurant is still losing revenue.
“I think this summer is going to be better than 2020,” she said. “People are getting vaccinated and the virus is less of a concern, but I don’t see the governor allowing restaurants to operate at 100% before the end of summer.”
Brett Denafo, owner of Stone Harbor Bar and Grill in Stone Harbor, hopes 50% capacity will allow him to use his second floor dining area. Last summer he was able to offer indoor dining, on the first floor of his restaurant, because two sides of his establishment consisted of all windows he was able to remove.
But he’s just glad he is in a better position than last year.
“Last year at this time, we were completely shut down,” he said. “This year we’re reopening the second week of April at 50%.
“I do believe by the end of May/early June, we’re going to have heard immunity and we’re going to be almost back to normal,” he added.
For Maria Gatta, she hopes the city of Ventnor will allow her to pivot to outdoor dining, again, for summer 2021.
Last year, the city closed down a portion of Monmouth Avenue to allow Gatta’s restaurant, Red Room Café, offer outdoor dining in the street. At 50%, Red Room can accommodate 25 people inside.
“That would help me a great deal, if we could have both,” Gatta said.
She added that customers enjoyed dining al fresco, albeit in the street, last summer.
“People would love to see it back,” she said.
With offering pizza from a new pizza oven, take-out and family style catering, Gatta hopes to generate as much revenue as she can to make up for what she’s lost.
“Whatever we can do,” she said. “It was a hard winter.”
Members of the New Jersey Business Coalition also had mixed reactions to the announcement.
"Today’s announcement by Governor Murphy is another good step in the right direction, as we have seen a relaxation of capacity restrictions in many states throughout the nation," Michele Siekerka, president and chief executive officer of NJBIA said in a prepared statement. "However, New Jersey still trails many states, including those in our region, in terms of capacity limits. Obviously, we hope that increases in occupancy occur with urgency as data dictates, because we know our businesses need all the help they can get. "
Siekerka said the announcement comes just one week after the coalition issued a letter to Murphy urging for a comprehensive reopening plan.
The letter was signed by more than 90 business and nonprofit organizations and specifically requested: definitive data thresholds to drive reopening decisions, with updated restrictions that are narrowly tailored to particular circumstances; new approaches to indoor and outdoor gathering limits; and a prudent reopening of childcare centers.
Murphy also addressed visitation guidelines for long term care facilities.
“Compassionate care, essential care giver, outdoor and end of life visitation by appointment should be permitted even when indoor visitation is restricted because of the status of your facility,” Murphy said. “Essential caregivers should be permitted visitation if a facility goes 14 days without a positive case and compassionate care visits are allowed even when there is a known case in a facility …”
Compassionate care visits are not end of life visits and can be for any resident that may not be coping well with isolation or whose status of health is declining, Murphy said.
“We have enormous concerns regarding the emotional distress caused by isolation,” Murphy said. “And the much broader impact on the overall health and quality of life of residents in our long term care facilities. Although compassionate care visits are not meant to be routine they need to take place more than once.”
In order to prevent further outbreaks, the department of health has developed phases of reopening for these facilities.
“The phase reopening is based on the outbreak status of a facility, based on the department’s COVID-19 activity level index and the facilities ability to meet criteria,” Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
Compassionate care visits are permitted in a variety of situations including when a resident's physical or mental health is deteriorating, according to Persichilli.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
