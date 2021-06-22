Murphy has double-digit lead over Republican Ciattarelli in new poll

But registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 1 million in New Jersey. And the Republican ticket drew the same support in the poll whether voters were asked about Ciattarelli specifically or given the choice of an unnamed GOP candidate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In order to win statewide, Republican candidates need to outperform a generic candidate," Cassino said. "So far, Ciattarelli just isn't doing that."

Even among Republicans surveyed, Ciattarelli is little known: 35% said they had a favorable view of him, while 48% had no opinion and 9% had not heard of him.

Among independent voters, 36% said they approve of the job Murphy is doing, while 41% disapprove.

Murphy's approval ratings remain higher than in the days before COVID-19, when many voters still didn't know who he was. But the pandemic boosted both his visibility and popularity, with voters widely approving of his early pandemic response. At one point last year, pollsters measured his approval ratings as high as 71%.

"Gov. Murphy is not focused on polls but on leading our state to the other side of the pandemic," his campaign spokesperson, Jerrel Harvey, said Monday.